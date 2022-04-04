Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Stillman College and University of Alabama sign graduate school agreement

Stillman College
Stillman College(WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The connection between the University of Alabama and nearby Stillman College is growing stronger after the schools recently signed a new agreement establishing an educational pathway that makes it easier for students at Stillman to continue their education at UA

Stillman College President Cynthia Warrick and University of Alabama President Stuart Bell signed a memorandum of understanding that enables students at Stillman, under certain conditions, to take graduate level courses at Alabama during their senior year, participate in early advising and immersion programs and continue to graduate school at UA.

Nationwide, Black students account for 9.4% of first-time enrollees according to the Council of Graduate Schools. Administrators at both schools hope expanding their partnership in this way helps address the national trend of low representation of minority and first generation college students in graduate school.

Another part of the plan that is still being finalized includes fully funded graduate assistantships among other ways to help those graduate students. Both schools recently recognized the 50th anniversary of a long running enrollment agreement between the two institutions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama
John Reynolds, 27, of Tallassee, if facing multiple charges after a police chase ended in a...
Tallassee man charged after chase in Montgomery, Elmore counties
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a wreck early Sunday morning.
Man dead following Sunday Montgomery crash
Montgomery police are investigating the death of a man after being called about a shooting.
Man found dead in Montgomery Friday
Dome homes in Tuscaloosa
Tornado no match for dome homes, contractor says

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Prattville Assistant Police Chief Diane Thomas is headed to Talladega where she'll become that...
Prattville’s assistant police chief leaving for new position
Strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday.
First Alert: Severe storms possible this week
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Steven J. Shipp, 44, is charged with boating...
Woman injured in Lake Martin boat crash, man charged