Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Cottonwood woman charged with leaving children in hot car

Police estimate the children were in the vehicle parked at a store for about 25 minutes and subjected to direct sunlight.
Stefani Lukens booking photo
Stefani Lukens booking photo(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) -Cottonwood police charged a woman Monday, alleging she left her two young children in a car with the windows almost all the way up.

Amanda Stefani Lukens, 31, of Cottonwood faces one count of reckless endangerment.

“(The) two children, aged one and two, were taken by Cottonwood Rescue Squad to a local hospital,” the city’s public safety director, Colonel Jim Smith, said.

He estimates the children were in the vehicle parked at a store for about 25 minutes on Monday. They had elevated body temperatures, Smith said.

The children were taken to a Dothan hospital but are expected to recover.

Lukens is also charged with possessing brass knuckles, per Colonel Smith.

Her booking photo is will be published, when available.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dominique Goodson has been taken into custody.
Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody
John Reynolds, 27, of Tallassee, if facing multiple charges after a police chase ended in a...
Tallassee man charged after chase in Montgomery, Elmore counties
Opelika police have identified 10 suspects arrested in connection to a weekend raid that...
10 arrested after illegal drug, gambling bust in Opelika
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Steven J. Shipp, 44, is charged with boating...
Woman injured in Lake Martin boat crash, man charged
Gerald Wells Jr. is charged with murder in a Montgomery shooting.
Woman killed in Montgomery Friday identified; suspect arrested

Latest News

Auburn University, Regions kick off partnership for financial literacy
Auburn University, Regions kick off partnership for financial literacy
Suspect in murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland scheduled to appear in Russell Co. court
Auburn University, Regions kick off partnership for financial literacy
Severe weather is possible to likely this morning and afternoon.
Severe weather possible today and tomorrow
To help reduce distracted driving, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has...
$5M campaign aims to put brakes on distracted driving