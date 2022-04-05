Damage reports, power outages reported in central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is gathering details from local mayors and emergency management agencies regarding Tuesday’s severe weather. Continue checking back for updates.

POWER OUTAGES

As of 11:30 a.m. Alabama Power reports 3,800 central Alabama customers are without service:

Montgomery Co. - 2,000

Butler Co. - 600

Elmore Co. - 600

Wilcox Co. - 400

There are some smaller outages in Dallas and Autauga counties.

DAMAGE REPORTS

Crenshaw County

Trees reported down along Bodiford Pool Road.

Elmore County

Trees down on Harrogate Springs Road

Crews checking County Road 59/Fire Tower Road where tornado is believed to have touched down.

Possible damage in the industrial park

Montgomery/Pike County Line

Trailer damage on Highway 231 reported near Sikes and Kohn’s

This story will be updated with more information as it’s confirmed.

