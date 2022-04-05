Advertise
Damage reports, power outages reported in central Alabama

Damage along Firetower Road in Elmore County.
Damage along Firetower Road in Elmore County.(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer Casey Hall)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is gathering details from local mayors and emergency management agencies regarding Tuesday’s severe weather. Continue checking back for updates.

LIVE SEVERE WEATHER COVERAGE

WSFA.COM/LIVESTREAM

POWER OUTAGES

As of 11:30 a.m. Alabama Power reports 3,800 central Alabama customers are without service:

  • Montgomery Co. - 2,000
  • Butler Co. - 600
  • Elmore Co. - 600
  • Wilcox Co. - 400

There are some smaller outages in Dallas and Autauga counties.

DAMAGE REPORTS

Crenshaw County

  • Trees reported down along Bodiford Pool Road.

Elmore County

  • Trees down on Harrogate Springs Road
  • Crews checking County Road 59/Fire Tower Road where tornado is believed to have touched down.
  • Possible damage in the industrial park

Montgomery/Pike County Line

  • Trailer damage on Highway 231 reported near Sikes and Kohn’s

This story will be updated with more information as it’s confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

