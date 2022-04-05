Damage reports, power outages reported in central Alabama
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is gathering details from local mayors and emergency management agencies regarding Tuesday’s severe weather. Continue checking back for updates.
POWER OUTAGES
As of 11:30 a.m. Alabama Power reports 3,800 central Alabama customers are without service:
- Montgomery Co. - 2,000
- Butler Co. - 600
- Elmore Co. - 600
- Wilcox Co. - 400
There are some smaller outages in Dallas and Autauga counties.
DAMAGE REPORTS
Crenshaw County
- Trees reported down along Bodiford Pool Road.
Elmore County
- Trees down on Harrogate Springs Road
- Crews checking County Road 59/Fire Tower Road where tornado is believed to have touched down.
- Possible damage in the industrial park
Montgomery/Pike County Line
- Trailer damage on Highway 231 reported near Sikes and Kohn’s
This story will be updated with more information as it’s confirmed.
