DAMAGE: Severe storms rip through buildings, topple trees across Wiregrass

A viewer captured these photos of a possible tornado as it went through Malvern on Tuesday.
A viewer captured these photos of a possible tornado as it went through Malvern on Tuesday.(Chad Jackson)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Damage and power outages have been reported in Southeast Alabama amid Tuesday’s severe weather outbreak.

Here is the damage reported:

1:58 p.m.: Viewers report a tornado damaged a home in Houston County.

1:59 p.m: At least 450 people are without power in Headland according to the Alabama Power outage map.

2:02 p.m.: Power is out in the 2600 block of Denton Road in Dothan. Sources tell us " It’s at what used to be named ‘Cedar Heights’. There is also a tree down near the intersection of Edgewood and Susana.

2:02 p.m.: Trees are down near the senior center in Malvern. A possible tornado severely damaged a building. We’re told other buildings may also have been impacted.

2:03 p.m.: Sources tell us there a possible tornado may have touched down in Taylor along South Park Avenue, about 3-4 miles south of Ross Clark Circle.

"John the Lineman" sent in this photo of dark clouds looming over a home in the Taylor area...
"John the Lineman" sent in this photo of dark clouds looming over a home in the Taylor area during Tuesday's severe weather outbreak.(John)

2:04 p.m.: Houston Sheriff Donald Valenza confirmed damage at several locations south of Highway 605.

2:10 p.m.: Viewer Haley McCoy reported a tornado went through Chancellor around 1:15 p.m. with a “loud roaring sound”, followed by cold air. Shortly after, at 1:45 p.m., McCoy says a UPS driver had to move a pine tree limb out of the way.

2:19 p.m.: Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms receives reports of damage to several trailers in a trailer park in Malvern.

2:25 p.m.: Reports of damage in Cowarts due to a possible tornado.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update you as we learn more.

