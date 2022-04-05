Advertise
‘Divisive concepts’ bill passes Alabama Senate committee

The ‘divisive concepts bill’ received a favorable report from an Alabama Senate committee. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Erin Davis
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The controversial ‘divisive concepts bill’ received a favorable report from a Senate committee Tuesday afternoon. In the public hearing, opponents shared their fear about the suppression of history while supporters say lessons around social justice should stay at home.

Supporters of Alabama House Bill 312 say kids shouldn’t have to feel bad when learning about race, gender or religion.

“They come home just distraught, that’s too far,” said state Sen. Clyde Chambliss, R-District 30. “That is happening in our schools. That has happened to my children.”

Opponents say they fear that parts of history will be erased.

“It’s not one-sided, it really is fear that’s talking on both sides,” said state Sen. Malika Sanders-Fortier, D-District 23.

Birmingham native Lisa McNair told the committee she’s scared the story of her sister, Denise McNair, won’t be told with the passing of this bill.

“She was one of the four girls killed in the infamous Baptist Street Church bombing in 1963,” said McNair.

An amendment to the bill reads that nothing will prohibit the teaching of topics or historical event in a historically accurate context., allowing Denise’s sister’s story to be taught. But McNair says this bill speaks to a larger issue.

“Their stories of bravery and courage and faith and strength, and there’s nothing wrong with those stories,” said McNair. “That’s important, that will help anybody be [they] black or white.”

Supporters of the bill say stories like McNair’s can be taught without the social justice conversations surrounding them. They say those should stay at home so students can focus on learning in the classroom.

The bill now moves to the Senate floor.

