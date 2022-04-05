Advertise
Finalists announced for 2022 Joe Sewell Memorial Award

File image of the 2021 Joe Sewell Memorial Award.
File image of the 2021 Joe Sewell Memorial Award.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Rosie Langello
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2022 senior finalists for the Joe Sewell Memorial Award and John Sewell Memorial scholarship have been released.

Below you can find the time and place of the banquet and how to purchase tickets. Below is also the list of finalists.

The award was established in 2005 to recognize outstanding high school senior athletes in Elmore County who have consistently represented the highest ideals of Christian leadership. Each year, one male and one female senior from Elmore County high schools are chosen for the Joe Sewell Memorial Award and a scholarship.

The finalists are:

William Jackson Atkinson - Elmore County High School - soccer

Chloe Baynes - Tallassee High School - softball, volleyball, track and field

Emma Caroline Brown - Elmore County High School - volleyball, softball

Robert Sean Darnell - Elmore County High School - baseball, football

Woodrow Dean - Tallassee High School - track

Michael Austin Forney - Holtville High School - baseball, football, basketball

MacKenzie Elizabeth Foshee - Stanhope Elmore High School - volleyball, tennis

Nathan Alana Golden - New Life Christian Academy - basketball, baseball, golf

Belle Haynes - Tallassee High School - softball, volleyball, track and field

Kelbi Johnson - Stanhope Elmore High School - softball, volleyball, basketball

Colton Curtis Jones - Edgewood Academy - football, baseball

Cooper Harrison Mann - Holtville High School - football, baseball, basketball

Caleb Mason - Tallassee High School - baseball, cross country, soccer

Madison Elaine McElrath - Stanhope Elmore High School - volleyball, cross country, track and field

Mattie Elizabeth Moulton - Edgewood Academy - cheer

Jasmine R. Russell - Wetumpka High School - softball, volleyball, basketball

Lamonica D. Smith - Holtville High School -softball, cheer, track and field

Hope Reagan Staton - Holtville High School - cross country, soccer, basketball, golf

Maggie Kathryne Thames - Elmore County High School -track and field

Avery M. Thomas - Wetumpka High School - football, track and field, basketball

Annabelle Grace Tucker - New Life Christian Academy - cheer, golf, softball

Austin Patrick Turner - Wetumpka High School - football

Emma Kathryn Weldon - Edgewood Academy - volleyball, basketball

Mark Samuel Williams - Edgewood Academy - football, baseball

Tracy Abigail Wright - Wetumpka High School - golf

