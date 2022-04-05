Finalists announced for 2022 Joe Sewell Memorial Award
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2022 senior finalists for the Joe Sewell Memorial Award and John Sewell Memorial scholarship have been released.
Below you can find the time and place of the banquet and how to purchase tickets. Below is also the list of finalists.
The award was established in 2005 to recognize outstanding high school senior athletes in Elmore County who have consistently represented the highest ideals of Christian leadership. Each year, one male and one female senior from Elmore County high schools are chosen for the Joe Sewell Memorial Award and a scholarship.
The finalists are:
William Jackson Atkinson - Elmore County High School - soccer
Chloe Baynes - Tallassee High School - softball, volleyball, track and field
Emma Caroline Brown - Elmore County High School - volleyball, softball
Robert Sean Darnell - Elmore County High School - baseball, football
Woodrow Dean - Tallassee High School - track
Michael Austin Forney - Holtville High School - baseball, football, basketball
MacKenzie Elizabeth Foshee - Stanhope Elmore High School - volleyball, tennis
Nathan Alana Golden - New Life Christian Academy - basketball, baseball, golf
Belle Haynes - Tallassee High School - softball, volleyball, track and field
Kelbi Johnson - Stanhope Elmore High School - softball, volleyball, basketball
Colton Curtis Jones - Edgewood Academy - football, baseball
Cooper Harrison Mann - Holtville High School - football, baseball, basketball
Caleb Mason - Tallassee High School - baseball, cross country, soccer
Madison Elaine McElrath - Stanhope Elmore High School - volleyball, cross country, track and field
Mattie Elizabeth Moulton - Edgewood Academy - cheer
Jasmine R. Russell - Wetumpka High School - softball, volleyball, basketball
Lamonica D. Smith - Holtville High School -softball, cheer, track and field
Hope Reagan Staton - Holtville High School - cross country, soccer, basketball, golf
Maggie Kathryne Thames - Elmore County High School -track and field
Avery M. Thomas - Wetumpka High School - football, track and field, basketball
Annabelle Grace Tucker - New Life Christian Academy - cheer, golf, softball
Austin Patrick Turner - Wetumpka High School - football
Emma Kathryn Weldon - Edgewood Academy - volleyball, basketball
Mark Samuel Williams - Edgewood Academy - football, baseball
Tracy Abigail Wright - Wetumpka High School - golf
Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.