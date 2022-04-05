Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Fmr. President Trump to visit Birmingham as part of American Freedom Tour

Former President Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump(MGN, Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former President Donald Trump is coming to Birmingham in June 2022 as part of The American Freedom Tour.

Speakers for the event include Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Dinesh D’Souza, Sheriff Mark Lamb and more.

The event is planned for June 18, 2022, from 8:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The venue is to be determined.

Click here for registration information.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominique Goodson has been taken into custody.
Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody
John Reynolds, 27, of Tallassee, if facing multiple charges after a police chase ended in a...
Tallassee man charged after chase in Montgomery, Elmore counties
Opelika police have identified 10 suspects arrested in connection to a weekend raid that...
10 arrested after illegal drug, gambling bust in Opelika
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Steven J. Shipp, 44, is charged with boating...
Woman injured in Lake Martin boat crash, man charged
Gerald Wells Jr. is charged with murder in a Montgomery shooting.
Woman killed in Montgomery Friday identified; suspect arrested

Latest News

Auburn University, Regions kick off partnership for financial literacy
Auburn University, Regions kick off partnership for financial literacy
Suspect in murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland scheduled to appear in Russell Co. court
Auburn University, Regions kick off partnership for financial literacy
Severe weather is possible to likely this morning and afternoon.
Severe weather possible today and tomorrow
To help reduce distracted driving, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has...
$5M campaign aims to put brakes on distracted driving