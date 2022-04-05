Fmr. President Trump to visit Birmingham as part of American Freedom Tour

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former President Donald Trump is coming to Birmingham in June 2022 as part of The American Freedom Tour.

Speakers for the event include Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Dinesh D’Souza, Sheriff Mark Lamb and more.

The event is planned for June 18, 2022, from 8:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The venue is to be determined.

Click here for registration information.

