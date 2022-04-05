Advertise
Governor signs math bill into law

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed Senate Bill 171, also called the Alabama Numeracy Act, into law.
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed Senate Bill 171, also called the Alabama Numeracy Act, into law.(Source: WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed Senate Bill 171, also called the Alabama Numeracy Act, into law.

The math initiative will use instructional coaches, assessments and interventions to try to boost the state’s lagging test scores.

The bill’s co-sponsor, state Sen. Arthur Orr, said the goal is to make sure elementary students from kindergarten through fifth grade have an adequate foundation in math.

Ivey’s office released the following statement after Tuesday’s singing:

“Literacy and numeracy are the blocking and tackling of education, plain and simple. For our students to have positive educational outcomes and to have success later in life, we must ensure proficiency in both reading and math is achieved. That is why, here in Alabama, we are focusing on what matters, and that is core instruction – not any of the other nonsense. Alabama parents wholeheartedly agree with that.

“We cannot accept passing our students along without the proper foundation as the status quo, and that is why I have proudly signed the Alabama Numeracy Act into law. This strategic, targeted and wise investment in our children will provide necessary resources, will include high-quality instruction and will keep our schools accountable. The Alabama Numeracy Act delivers on my commitment to place the same sense of urgency on math as we rightfully have on reading.

“Students will not only understand how to find an answer, but will have the mathematical reasoning needed for the in-demand STEM jobs in Alabama.”

