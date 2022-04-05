Advertise
Lightning strike suspected in Montgomery house fire

Firefighters were called to a home in a Montgomery neighborhood Tuesday morning on a possible fire caused by lightning.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
Firefighters were called to a home in a Montgomery neighborhood Tuesday morning on a possible fire caused by lightning.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery fire officials believe lightning may have caused a house fire Tuesday morning.

Officials with Montgomery Fire/Rescue say the fire happened in the 8800 block of Broderick Drive. Maps show the home is located within the Deer Creek subdivision.

The exact amount of damage to the home is not clear.

MFR says the residents of the home evacuated before they arrived and there were no injuries.

