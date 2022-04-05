Advertise
Man charged in burglary of Auburn business

(Source: Lee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A 38-year-old man is facing charges after an Auburn business was burglarized.

Police say it happened Saturday in the 1600 block of East University Drive.

After the burglary, authorities say they received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area - officers then located it and attempted a traffic stop.

According to police, the vehicle fled a short distance before the driver exited and fled on foot. Authorities identified Samuel Charles Post, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as the driver and burglary suspect.

Police say multiple items stolen from the business and tools used to force entry into the business were recovered.

Post is charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property, possession of burglary tools, and attempting to elude a police officer. He was arrested and transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $14,000 bond.

