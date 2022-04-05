Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Office of Violence Prevention holds prayer meeting at Montgomery City Hall

Residents in Montgomery pray for an end to violence at a prayer gathering inside city hall.
Residents in Montgomery pray for an end to violence at a prayer gathering inside city hall.(Source: WSFA)
By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Office of Violence Prevention held their second prayer gathering at City Hall Monday night.

Residents came together to pray for healing and for an end to violence. The gathering is a part of the city’s initiative to address crime.

“We’re praying about the well being of our children, the well being of our parents, we’re praying about socioeconomic issues, of course we pray for our mayor, our city council. We even pray for other people of faith so that this unity of faith becomes this unity in community,” said Keith Moore, Director of the Office of Violence Prevention.

Montgomery residents raised their hands to the heavens and bowed their heads in prayer for Montgomery, a city that’s been shaken by violence but remains optimistic that through community they will overcome.

“When people come together, especially in large numbers, it’s more power, (and with) more power, more things can get done,” said Valorie McCall, a resident in attendance.

“I believe that God moves in the prayers of his people,” said attendee Tracy Wilson. “And I want to be a part of that movement.”

“We can go to our individual assemblies, but I think when we come on city property it makes a statement,” said another attendee Jessica Brown.

Moore said he believes that prayer is having an effect on the crime rate in the city. According to the Montgomery Police Department, there have been 13 homicides in the city so far this year which is 7 fewer murders than this same time last year.

“In January we had eight homicides. We then saw three in February. We had one in March and we’ve unfortunately had our first one already in April,” Moore said.

It’s a promising trend, but Moore said crime could increase this summer with more young people out of school.

“We’re praying, but we also have summer programs that are being sponsored by the city of Montgomery. Our recreation centers are open. We have a lot of activities that our youth can participate in, summer camps are coming, but we’re undergirding and covering all of them with prayer,” Moore said.

The residents in attendance Monday night were grateful that the city, as a government body, is using faith to promote change.

“I’m so glad that someone decided from the governmental point of view to let prayer be the foundation so that we can let prayer speak before we speak so that the power of God can move in decisions that we make,” McCall said.

There was just a handful of residence in attendance. The city is hoping more people attend.

The Office of Violence Prevention holds prayer gatherings on the first Monday of every month at 5 p.m. inside City Hall.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama
John Reynolds, 27, of Tallassee, if facing multiple charges after a police chase ended in a...
Tallassee man charged after chase in Montgomery, Elmore counties
The Montgomery Police Department has identified the victim who was killed in an early Sunday...
Montgomery man killed in Sunday Montgomery crash
Gerald Wells Jr. is charged with murder in a Montgomery shooting.
Woman killed in Montgomery Friday identified; suspect arrested
Dome homes in Tuscaloosa
Tornado no match for dome homes, contractor says

Latest News

Monitoring the potential for storms Tuesday and Wednesday, then a brief drop in temps for the...
First Alert: Severe storms possible this week
Dominique Goodson has been taken into custody.
Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road Report.
I-85 SB near Shorter reopens following fiery vehicle crash
Kyle Goodin, you're this week's Class Act!
Former WSFA 12 News employee using skills to educate youth