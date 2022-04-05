Police: Mother accused of kidnapping Montgomery infant still sought

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say initial reports involving a kidnapping case are not accurate.

The case involves 9-month-old Comarion Henderson-Goodson, who police say was taken by his biological mother, Dominique Goodson. This prompted an Amber Alert on Monday, as she does not have legal custody of the child.

CrimeStoppers reported that night that Comarion was found safe in Montgomery, and Goodson and two others were taken into custody by Birmingham police following a vehicle pursuit. CrimeStoppers said she was being held at the Birmingham City Jail so she could go to Montgomery to face charges.

The Amber Alert cancellation Monday night also said Comarion’s abductor was in custody.

On Wednesday, Capt. Saba Coleman with the Montgomery Police Department said Goodson was never in custody and police are still looking for her. She did not comment on CrimeStoppers’ previous report.

Coleman confirmed the child is safe.

(Editor’s note: CrimeStoppers originally released an incorrect photo of Comarion Henderson-Goodson.)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.