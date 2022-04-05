Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Prattville man killed in late night crash on Alabama 14

A Prattville man has died following a Monday night crash, according to the Alabama Law...
A Prattville man has died following a Monday night crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man has died following a Monday night crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Terance R. Whitfield, 29, was driving a 2007 Buick Lucerne when it crossed the center line, left the road and collided with a tree, investigators said.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on Alabama 14 east near the 147 mile marker. That’s about three miles outside of Prattville.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominique Goodson has been taken into custody.
Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody
A photo showing storm damage cleanup on hard-hit Harrogate Springs Road in Wetumpka after...
EMA: Tornado carved 2 paths totaling 11 miles in Elmore County
Opelika police have identified 10 suspects arrested in connection to a weekend raid that...
10 arrested after illegal drug, gambling bust in Opelika
Storms move out this afternoon, but more could return tomorrow...
Severe risk ending, but could we see another round Wednesday?
John Reynolds, 27, of Tallassee, if facing multiple charges after a police chase ended in a...
Tallassee man charged after chase in Montgomery, Elmore counties

Latest News

Gus Malzahn (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn involved in wreck
A photo showing storm damage cleanup on hard-hit Harrogate Springs Road in Wetumpka after...
EMA: Tornado carved 2 paths totaling 11 miles in Elmore County
Elmore County's EMA reports two paths stretching a total of 11 miles. They're believed to be...
EMA: Tornado carved 2 paths totaling 11 miles in Elmore County
Southern parts of Montgomery County are cleaning up after Tuesday storm damage.
Storm cleanup underway in south Montgomery County