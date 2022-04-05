Prattville man killed in late night crash on Alabama 14

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man has died following a Monday night crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Terance R. Whitfield, 29, was driving a 2007 Buick Lucerne when it crossed the center line, left the road and collided with a tree, investigators said.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on Alabama 14 east near the 147 mile marker. That’s about three miles outside of Prattville.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.