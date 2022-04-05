Severe weather possible today and tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hopefully you enjoyed the beautiful weather we had yesterday because things are already changing early this morning with rain and storms moving into Alabama.

Severe weather is possible both today and tomorrow. (WSFA 12 News)

The rain and thunderstorms will become widespread through the morning before decreasing in coverage later this afternoon. Everyone gets wet and has a risk of both severe weather and very heavy rainfall.

The risk of severe weather -- damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes and hail -- is greatest along and south of U.S. 80/I-85. However, the threat is still very much there for those to the north. Most of us will end up with a solid 1-3″+ of rain, which could add some instances of flash flooding to the mix.

Radar around noon today will be very active. That will be the case this morning into the afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances really drop off by late this afternoon, but a few showers and thunderstorms are still expected in various spots between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. The severe risk will be much lower during this period.

Dry conditions are then likely for most of us tonight into early tomorrow morning before the second severe weather threat of the week arrives...

Severe weather is possible to likely this morning and afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Scattered showers and storms will develop during the day, and any one of those storms could become strong to severe. Then we’ll see a line of showers and storms tomorrow evening into tomorrow night. That line will possess the capability of producing damaging wind gusts, hail and perhaps a tornado.

Wednesday’s threat looks less widespread and a bit more conditional compared to today’s event.

Severe weather is possible Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Once Thursday gets underway we’re in for a quiet and much cooler stretch of weather. High temperatures will go from near 80° tomorrow to near 70° on Thursday to the 60s come Friday and Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy alongside those cooler 60-degree highs.

It’s also going to be breezy every single day through Saturday, which will really make it feel chilly for this time of year come the end of the week.

Much cooler to end the week. (WSFA 12 News)

Speaking of chilly...overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s both Friday night and Saturday night. That could lead to areas of frost in outlying and low-lying locations.

