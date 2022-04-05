EMA: Tornado carved 2 paths totaling 11 miles in Elmore County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is gathering details from local mayors and emergency management agencies regarding Tuesday’s severe weather.

One area of particular note involves Elmore County, where EMA Director Keith Barnett finished up a news conference on storm damage around 3:45 p.m.

Barnett said there are at least 33 reports of trees down, many having fallen on homes. He noted that the EMA office has yet to hear of any injuries, however.

Barnett said survey crews will soon begin looking at approximately 11 miles of what is believed to be the path of a tornado, or possibly two tornadoes. Whether it was one tornado that lifted and made a second touchdown or two separate tornadoes is a determination that will have to be made by the National Weather Service.

The EMA director said one path is approximately four miles long and runs from Harrogate Springs Road to Jasmine Hill Road. The other is approximately seven miles long and runs from Claude to the Kent community.

Damage assessments are expected to be completed sometime Thursday or Friday. Barnett cautioned assessments may not be possible on Wednesday due to possible severe weather at that time.

Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett held a press conference about the storm damage on April 5, 2022. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

FULL DAMAGE REPORTS

The following information is confirmed damage by county.

Coosa County

Due to heavy rainfall, two roads in the county have issues involving standing water over bridges. Those include county roads 63 and 119.

Crenshaw County

Trees reported down along Bodiford Pool Road, Lapine Highway near Shady Grove, Petrey Highway near Patsburg Highway, and Petrey Highway near Campground Church Road.

Please avoid these areas and find an alternate route.

Fire crews and deputies have been dispatched to affected areas.

Area of Bodiford Pool Rd and Garnersville Rd is closed

Elmore County

Harrogate Springs Road and Jasmine Hill Road shut down.

Trees down on Harrogate Springs Road.

Crews checking County Road 59/Fire Tower Road where a tornado is believed to have touched down.

Possible damage in the industrial park.

Damage reported in the Tallassee area.

Several trees and some structural damage to a home in the area of Claude Road in Fleahop.

Macon County

Macon County EMA/DHS is working with first responders to address hazardous road conditions and storm damage and is asking citizens to limit unnecessary travel.

Macon County schools have released students early and buses are on their routes early.

Macon County units and ALDOT are standing by on road closures due to reported trees down and hazardous road conditions.

Highway 80 West/Sweet Gum Bridge was blocked due to a downed tree but has since been cleared.

Trees were reported down on AL 199 and Macon County 56 but have since been cleared.

Highway 29 South at mile marker 154 was down to one lane due to severe flooding conditions but has since fully reopened

Montgomery County

House with damage near the 17-mile marker on Highway 94 and Pugh Road in southern parts of the county. Power lines and trees are also down in that area.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says some vehicles were blown off the road in the area of US Highway 231/Meriwether trail area

No reports of injuries at this time

Southern parts of Montgomery County are cleaning up after storms rolled through Tuesday causing some damage.

Montgomery/Pike County Line

Trailer damage on Highway 231 reported near Sikes and Kohn’s.

Tallapoosa County

Trees and houses damaged in the area of Wildlife Road.

Houses reported damaged near intersection of highways 49 and 50.

SEVERE WEATHER PHOTOS

Below are viewer photos of damage coming into the WSFA 12 Newsroom. You can send photos/video to wsfa.com/submit.

POWER OUTAGES

As of 1 p.m. Alabama Power reports 3,100 central Alabama customers are without service:

Elmore County (1,000 customers)

Montgomery County (900 customers)

Butler County (560 customers)

Tallapoosa County (300 customers)

There are some smaller outages in Lee and Wilcox counties.

Dixie Electric Cooperative is reporting scattered outages.

93 without power around Union Academy Road

100 without power in the 231/Meriwether Trail area

Outages between Linwood and Inverness

South Alabama Electric Cooperative says 2,234 members are without power. Some of the major areas affected:

Goshen

Briar Hill community

Live Oak/Farrior Road area

Quail Tower Road

Elm Street/Needmore

Old Brantley Hwy

New Hope

