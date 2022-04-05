Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Suspect in murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Hollands scheduled to appear in Russell Co. court

(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One of the suspects in the December murder of five-year-old Kamarie Holand will face the judge on April 5.

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges in the death of Holland. Williams is expected to take a plea deal.

Police believe Kristi Siple, Holland’s mother, also played a role in her daughter’s death.

Officials said she trafficked her daughter to Williams in exchange for drugs.

According to court documents, Siple will not be making an appearance but intends to plead not guilty.

The arraignment is slated to start at the Russell County Courthouse at 1 p.m.

News Leader 9 will be present in court, so stay with us on-air and online as we keep you updated on this case.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominique Goodson has been taken into custody.
Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody
John Reynolds, 27, of Tallassee, if facing multiple charges after a police chase ended in a...
Tallassee man charged after chase in Montgomery, Elmore counties
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Steven J. Shipp, 44, is charged with boating...
Woman injured in Lake Martin boat crash, man charged
Opelika police have identified 10 suspects arrested in connection to a weekend raid that...
10 arrested after illegal drug, gambling bust in Opelika
Gerald Wells Jr. is charged with murder in a Montgomery shooting.
Woman killed in Montgomery Friday identified; suspect arrested

Latest News

Auburn University, Regions kick off partnership for financial literacy
Severe weather is possible to likely this morning and afternoon.
Severe weather possible today and tomorrow
To help reduce distracted driving, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has...
$5M campaign aims to put brakes on distracted driving
Residents in Montgomery pray for an end to violence at a prayer gathering inside city hall.
Montgomery’s Office of Violence Prevention holds prayer gathering