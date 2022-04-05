Suspect in murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Hollands scheduled to appear in Russell Co. court

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One of the suspects in the December murder of five-year-old Kamarie Holand will face the judge on April 5.

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges in the death of Holland. Williams is expected to take a plea deal.

Police believe Kristi Siple, Holland’s mother, also played a role in her daughter’s death.

Officials said she trafficked her daughter to Williams in exchange for drugs.

According to court documents, Siple will not be making an appearance but intends to plead not guilty.

The arraignment is slated to start at the Russell County Courthouse at 1 p.m.

News Leader 9 will be present in court, so stay with us on-air and online as we keep you updated on this case.

