Two teens charged in Auburn armed robbery

Police say 18-year-old Charles Lewis Reese, Jr. and an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile were developed as suspects in connection to the incident.(Source: Lee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police have arrested two teenage suspects in connection to a robbery incident.

Authorities say it happened Sunday outside of a business in the 800 block of East Glenn Avenue.

According to Auburn police, a victim reported that a suspect attempted to take property by force while armed with a firearm. The suspect then allegedly fled in a vehicle that was driven by a second suspect.

Police say 18-year-old Charles Lewis Reese, Jr., of Opelika, and an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile, of Auburn, were developed as suspects and later contacted in the vehicle that fled the scene.

Both suspects were arrested on felony warrants and charged with first-degree robbery. Reese was additionally charged with possession of marijuana second degree. The 17-year-old was charged as an adult.

Reese and the 17-year-old juvenile were transported to the Lee County Jail and held on respective bonds of $101,000 and 100,000.

