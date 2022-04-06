Advertise
Apparent tornado damages man’s home the same day his wife taken off life support

Frank Senn's wife was taken off life support the same day an apparent tornado damaged his property. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Emergency Management Agency officials in Elmore County confirmed at least one tornado touched down in Wetumpka Tuesday. That tornado is believed to have left behind a path of damage 11 miles long.

One man in Wetumpka believes that tornado directly hit his property. Frank Senn lives off Whiteman Field Road, just miles away from other areas of Elmore County damaged by the storm.

“The way the trees are twisted, it had to be either a small or a medium-sized tornado,” Senn said. “It cut a path through the woods.”

The retired veteran walked WSFA 12 News through his property as he assessed the extensive damage left behind. A pile of trees blocked his front driveway, forcing him to walk through the woods just to get to his front door.

The siding of his home had been damaged, and his barn, boat and Camaro were flattened by trees.

“The barn was a two-story barn from 1944, but it looks like a tornado took care of it,” Senn said pointing to the roof of his barn now missing.

But despite all of the destruction left behind, the news he received at the hospital earlier that day was much worse.

“My complete concern is my wife,” Senn said.

Senn’s wife fell down the stairs and broke her neck two weeks ago. He had been at the hospital in Birmingham for days visiting her just before he rushed home to see all of the destruction made to his property.

“The doctor came in today and said there was nothing else they could do and took her off of life support,” Senn said. “My world is gone.”

Now he faces another battle - cleaning up after the storm.

Senn’s family said it has been a really difficult time, and they are asking for prayers.

If you would like to help him financially you can send money to his Cash App account $rangerfarms.

That money, he says, will go to support other veterans in the area who need help.

