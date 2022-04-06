Auburn traffic stop leads to trafficking stolen ID arrest

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police have arrested a Montgomery man on warrants charging him with trafficking in stolen identities, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Police say the arrest of 25-year-old Stevie Weymon Holloway Jr. stems from a Saturday traffic stop in which he was the driver of a vehicle. During the stop, officers say they were alerted to illegal activity which led to further investigation.

“Police recovered contraband associated with multiple victims of identity theft in addition to marijuana and paraphernalia.”

Officers say they found also evidence of fraudulent activity connected with the recovered identity theft materials. According to police, there are no known local victims associated with the investigation. Authorities say they were able to verify that recovered evidence was related to crimes in another police jurisdiction.

Auburn police say Holloway resisted arrest during the investigation, resulting in an additional charge. He was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $32,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.