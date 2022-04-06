Coley McCraney’s murder trial delayed

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -There has been a last-minute delay in the trial of Coley McCraney, charged with murdering two Dothan teens decades ago.

His trial scheduled for May 2 has been pushed until August 15, with jury selection beginning a week earlier.

“The state of Alabama and the defendant notifies the court that these cases will not be ready for trial on May 2,” Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery and Defense Attorney David Harrison said in a joint court motion.

They don’t specify reasons for the delay.

McCraney is accused of shooting J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, 17-year-olds from Dothan whose bodies were found in the trunk of their car. Beasley had been molested, per Ozark police who investigated their deaths.

Not until March 2019, when a Virginia lab reported that his DNA matched evidence found at the crime scene in Ozark, was McCraney arrested.

He became the second man charged with killing Hawlett and Beasley.

Only weeks after the murders, Johnny William Barrentine was charged.

Police ultimately released him after concluding he did not kill the 17-year-old girls.

Barrentine has since died.

McCraney has been held in the Dale County Jail since his arrest.

