Crash on Central Plank Road/Williams Road causing delays


A crash is causing delays in Elmore County, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash is causing delays in Elmore County, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT says the crash happened on Central Plank Road near Williams Road and is blocking both lanes of Central Plank Road.

Additional details on the crash are limited.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

