Defendants sentenced to life in 2017 Prattville barbershop killings

From the left, Keon Cain and Marty Morgan were sentenced to life in prison without parole on...
From the left, Keon Cain and Marty Morgan were sentenced to life in prison without parole on April 6, 2022.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The two men who pleaded guilty in a Prattville capital murder case will spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

Keon Dashon Cain, 24, and Marty Deaundre Morgan, 40, were sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday.

Cain pleaded guilty to capital murder last week while Morgan made his plea in 2019.

The killings happened at the Hook-Up Barber & Style shop on July 3, 2017. Prosecutors say the victims - Eddie Scott, Anthony Smith and Al Benson - were killed during a robbery. Court filings state Smith died from a shotgun blast, while Scott and Smith died of blunt force trauma.

Autauga County Chief Deputy District Attorney C.J Robinson called it one of the most gruesome crimes in the county’s history.

During the sentencing, Circuit Judge Bill Lewis let family members of the victims speak to the two defendants. The judge told Cain and Morgan to stand up and look back at the victims’ families to see the impact of their actions. Both Cain and Morgan apologized to the families.

Robinson said they took the plea deal so the families won’t have to keep coming to court and reliving the tragedy over and over, and they also won’t have to go to the parole board.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

