Dothan teen charged with 50 child porn counts
His arrest comes after police receive tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan teen faces 50 charges after the discovery of child pornography on his electronic devices, per police.
18-year-old Omarian Jackson is charged with 50 counts of possessing child porn.
“This investigation was the result of a tip sent from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said.
Jackson is held on $750,000 and Hall said additional charges are possible.
