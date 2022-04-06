Advertise
Dothan teen charged with 50 child porn counts

His arrest comes after police receive tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Omarion Jackson booking photo
Omarion Jackson booking photo(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan teen faces 50 charges after the discovery of child pornography on his electronic devices, per police.

18-year-old Omarian Jackson is charged with 50 counts of possessing child porn.

“This investigation was the result of a tip sent from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said.

Jackson is held on $750,000 and Hall said additional charges are possible.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

