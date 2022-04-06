Advertise
Kit Kat debuts blueberry muffin flavor for limited time

Kit Kat brand unveils limited-edition Blueberry Muffin flavor.
Kit Kat brand unveils limited-edition Blueberry Muffin flavor.(Hershey)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Kit Kat fans are getting a new flavor inspired by a classic baked good without even turning on an oven.

The Hershey Company unveiled its limited-edition Blueberry Muffin Kit Kat flavor on Wednesday.

This new flavor creation is a blueberry muffin-flavored creme with tastes of fresh and cooked blueberries, plus a cake batter-like muffin flavor with graham cookie pieces folded into the bar, according to Hershey.

“Our product creators have such passion for deciding which flavor Kit Kat should take on next and making sure it delivers for our fans,” said Dan Williard, brand manager of Kit Kat. “Kit Kat Blueberry Muffin has already become one of our favorites. It has all the taste of a freshly baked blueberry muffin, but no baking required.”

The blueberry muffin flavor becomes the latest in the brand’s growing portfolio of flavors. Hershey has previously released Kit Kat Duos Strawberry and Dark Chocolate, Thins Hazelnut and Lemon Crisp flavors.

Hershey representatives said the blueberry muffin flavor would be available nationwide at retailers starting this month.

