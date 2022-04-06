Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Lawmakers approve delay of reading promotion requirement

Alabama lawmakers have voted to postpone a requirement to hold back third graders who don’t...
Alabama lawmakers have voted to postpone a requirement to hold back third graders who don’t meet reading benchmarks.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have voted to postpone a requirement to hold back third graders who don’t meet reading benchmarks.

The Alabama House of Representatives on Tuesday voted 85-8 for legislation to delay the requirement until the 2023-2024 school year.

The bill now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

Many lawmakers expressed concern about putting the requirement on students after the pandemic interrupted classrooms for two years.

To move on to fourth grade, students would have to make above a “cut score” on standardized testing or demonstrate mastery of reading standards through a reading portfolio.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominique Goodson has been taken into custody.
Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody
A photo showing storm damage cleanup on hard-hit Harrogate Springs Road in Wetumpka after...
EMA: Tornado carved 2 paths totaling 11 miles in Elmore County
Today's severe threat is done, but could we do it all over again with impactful storms tomorrow?
Severe risk ending, but could we see another round Wednesday?
Opelika police have identified 10 suspects arrested in connection to a weekend raid that...
10 arrested after illegal drug, gambling bust in Opelika
John Reynolds, 27, of Tallassee, if facing multiple charges after a police chase ended in a...
Tallassee man charged after chase in Montgomery, Elmore counties

Latest News

Frank Senn lives off Whiteman Field Road, just miles away from other areas of Elmore County...
Apparent tornado damages man’s home the same day his wife taken off life support
Apparent tornado damages man’s home the same day his wife taken off life support
Apparent tornado damages man’s home the same day his wife taken off life support
Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation to alter the name of Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge...
Alabama plan advances to alter name of Edmund Pettus Bridge
Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would bar transgender students from using...
Lawmakers advance transgender bathroom bill