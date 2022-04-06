Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

LOOK: 11-foot hammerhead shark washes up on beach

An 11-foot female hammerhead shark found ashore at Pompano Beach, Florida. (SOURCE: WPLG)
By Saira Anwer
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (WPLG) – An 11-foot female hammerhead shark was found on a Florida beach.

The shark washed up on the sands of Pompano Beach overnight, and early morning beachgoers said they experienced a range of emotions regarding the creature, from wonderment to heartbreak.

Beach residents said the shark was close to the shoreline early in the morning, but was moved out of the water with a Bobcat so it wouldn’t be carried back out to sea.

After hearing reports of the shark, scientist Hannah Medd came out to the beach to collect samples.

“It might have to do with post-release mortality, which means this species in particular gets a little stressed out when it’s caught,” she said. “It fights really hard.”

Medd said the adult hammerhead’s untimely death may be connected to an encounter with fishermen, with the frazzled shark swimming onto shore to escape capture.

“There is some fishing line in her gills and, from earlier pictures, there was a large hook in the side of her mouth, which indicates she was probably involved in fishing,” Medd said.

Nearby construction crews used equipment to move the shark away from beach crowds before scientists can collect more samples. She’ll then be removed and buried.

Some beachgoers stared in excitement at the rare site while others realized the heartbreaking reality of what led to the creature’s death.

“You never want to see an animal this big lying on the beach,” beachgoer Kevin Nosal said. “This is 11 feet long and over 500 pounds, and it’s a female, so it’s always sad when a female passes.”

Copyright 2022 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo showing storm damage cleanup on hard-hit Harrogate Springs Road in Wetumpka after...
EMA: Tornado carved 2 paths totaling 11 miles in Elmore County
Today's severe threat is done, but could we do it all over again with impactful storms tomorrow?
Severe risk ending, but could we see another round Wednesday?
Dominique Goodson is accused of kidnapping her infant son.
Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody
Gus Malzahn (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn involved in wreck
Frank Senn lives off Whiteman Field Road, just miles away from other areas of Elmore County...
Apparent tornado damages man’s home the same day his wife taken off life support

Latest News

FILE - National Guardsmen stands watch over a fence near the International bridge where...
Texas orders new border action, migrant bus charters to DC
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
3rd day of deliberations ends with no verdict yet in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
The gasoline price board is shown at a gas station in Menlo Park, Calif., Monday, March 21,...
Democrats accuse oil companies of ‘rip off’ on gas prices
FILE - This undated file photo shows Lawrence Ray.
Dad who lived in dorm convicted of abusing daughter’s friends