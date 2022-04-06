Advertise
Montgomery creates task force to address homelessness

The City of Montgomery is launching a new initiative to fight homelessness in the area.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has created a new task force aimed at addressing issues related to homelessness.

The task force, called the “Mayor’s Task Force on Addressing Homelessness”, will evaluate existing policies and look into additional policies regarding housing, shelter, health services and panhandling.

“We’re not trying simply just to meet and talk. We want to have an action plan,” Reed said. “We want to meet and do. We have a moral responsibility to mitigate homelessness in ways that renews life and renews strength in those who have felt the weight of it for far too long.”

Members of the task force include area non-profits focusing on helping the homeless in the city.

Through the actions of the task force, Reed said leaders will engage the homeless community directly providing food, shelter and services for overall wellness.

