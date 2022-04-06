Advertise
Montgomery EMA: Closure of Dozier Road anticipated

Dozier Road expected to close due to flooding
Dozier Road expected to close due to flooding((Source: Montgomery EMA))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency is anticipating the closure of Dozier Road at some point Wednesday.

According to the EMA, the Montgomery County Engineering Department said water would breach the roadway within hours. Engineers believe the roadway will remain underwater until Friday.

While the road is still currently open motorists are asked to make other travel plans.

Crews will inspect the area for damage before reopening, the EMA added.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

