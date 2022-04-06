Montgomery EMA pushes back anticipated Dozier Road closure

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency initially said it anticipated the closure of Dozier Road at some point Wednesday but is now revising its estimation.

Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton said the Montgomery County Engineering Department initially believed water would breach the roadway within hours, but noted Wednesday afternoon that predictions have delayed closure at this time.

Thornton said teams will continue monitoring the situation and will check water levels again before daylight on Thursday to make a determination.

While the road is still currently open, motorists are asked to prepare for other travel plans.

If the road is closed, it will need to be inspected for damage before it can be reopened.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.