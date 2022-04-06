Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery EMA pushes back anticipated Dozier Road closure

The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency initially said it anticipated the closure of...
The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency initially said it anticipated the closure of Dozier Road at some point Wednesday but is now revising its estimation. (File photo from previous closure shown here.)((Source: Montgomery EMA))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency initially said it anticipated the closure of Dozier Road at some point Wednesday but is now revising its estimation.

Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton said the Montgomery County Engineering Department initially believed water would breach the roadway within hours, but noted Wednesday afternoon that predictions have delayed closure at this time.

Thornton said teams will continue monitoring the situation and will check water levels again before daylight on Thursday to make a determination.

While the road is still currently open, motorists are asked to prepare for other travel plans.

If the road is closed, it will need to be inspected for damage before it can be reopened.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo showing storm damage cleanup on hard-hit Harrogate Springs Road in Wetumpka after...
EMA: Tornado carved 2 paths totaling 11 miles in Elmore County
Today's severe threat is done, but could we do it all over again with impactful storms tomorrow?
Severe risk ending, but could we see another round Wednesday?
Dominique Goodson has been taken into custody.
Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody
Gus Malzahn (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn involved in wreck
Frank Senn lives off Whiteman Field Road, just miles away from other areas of Elmore County...
Apparent tornado damages man’s home the same day his wife taken off life support

Latest News

From the left, Keon Cain and Marty Morgan were sentenced to life in prison without parole on...
Defendants sentenced to life in 2017 Prattville barbershop killings
A marker on the campus of the University of Alabama
University of Alabama receives $360 million research award
Montgomery weather sirens mistakenly went off Wednesday morning, waking residents who then...
Montgomery EMA apologizes, explains why weather sirens activated at 3:30 a.m.
The record $8.2 billion Alabama education budget passed the House Wednesday and was sent to the...
Alabama lawmakers approve teacher pay raise