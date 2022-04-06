Montgomery Public Schools closed Wednesday due to weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools has announced that all of its schools will be closed Wednesday due to the threat of inclement weather.

Students and teachers will not work virtually or asynchronously.

MPS 230 and 240-day employees will report to their work sites from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

More storms are possible on Wednesday. Click here for Tuesday night’s forecast.

