Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery Public Schools closed Wednesday due to weather

Montgomery Public Schools has announced that all of its schools will be closed on April 6, 2022...
Montgomery Public Schools has announced that all of its schools will be closed on April 6, 2022 due to the threat of inclement weather.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools has announced that all of its schools will be closed Wednesday due to the threat of inclement weather.

Students and teachers will not work virtually or asynchronously.

MPS 230 and 240-day employees will report to their work sites from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

More storms are possible on Wednesday. Click here for Tuesday night’s forecast.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominique Goodson has been taken into custody.
Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody
A photo showing storm damage cleanup on hard-hit Harrogate Springs Road in Wetumpka after...
EMA: Tornado carved 2 paths totaling 11 miles in Elmore County
Today's severe threat is done, but could we do it all over again with impactful storms tomorrow?
Severe risk ending, but could we see another round Wednesday?
Opelika police have identified 10 suspects arrested in connection to a weekend raid that...
10 arrested after illegal drug, gambling bust in Opelika
Gus Malzahn (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn involved in wreck

Latest News

Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would bar transgender students from using...
Lawmakers advance transgender bathroom bill
Frank Senn lives off Whiteman Field Road, just miles away from other areas of Elmore County...
Apparent tornado damages man’s home the same day his wife taken off life support
Montgomery mayor creates homelessness task force
Montgomery mayor creates homelessness task force
Apparent tornado damages man’s home the same day his wife taken off life support
Apparent tornado damages man’s home the same day his wife taken off life support