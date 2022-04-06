Advertise
Montgomery Public Schools to name new superintendent Friday

Montgomery Public Schools bus
Montgomery Public Schools bus(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County residents will have an answer by the end of the week as to who will be the next leader of Montgomery Public Schools.

The Montgomery County Board of Education has interviewed each finalist and says it will hold a special called board meeting on Friday to announce MPS’s new superintendent.

The finalists include Melvin Brown, Anthony Lewis, Marla Sheppard and Donald Warren.

Each has already gone through a public interview process, seen in the links below, as they vie to succeed retiring superintendent Ann Roy Moore.

The board meeting to announce the new superintendent will be held at 11 a.m. in the MCBOE auditorium, located at 307 S. Decatur Street.

Those who cannot attend but want to be able to watch it live can do so at MPS’s YouTube channel, here.

Those who are planning to be at the board meeting should be aware that they’ll be required to wear face masks/coverings and will have to have their temperature checked before entering the building. Those with a temperature above 100.4 will not be allowed into the building, MPS stated.

