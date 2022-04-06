Montgomery weather sirens mistakenly sound Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery weather sirens mistakenly went off Wednesday morning, waking residents and flooding calls into the WSFA 12 Newsroom.

According to the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, the sires mistakenly began sounding at 3:30 a.m. instead of the planned 3:30 p.m. for the monthly siren tests.

Multiple viewers called the newsroom to ask about the issue. Some viewers reported the sirens went off for an extended time.

The EMA office apologized for the inconvenience and said it is working to determine what caused the sirens to sound mistakenly.

