Some could see strong to severe storms today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A busy day yesterday will give way to another active weather day today. We aren’t expecting today’s rain, thunderstorms and severe threat to be quite as widespread as yesterday, but there is a legitimate risk nonetheless.

Rain and storms are likely at times today. (WSFA 12 News)

What will likely happen is scattered to numerous showers and storms will develop during the daytime hours. Any of these could become strong to severe and would be capable of producing gusty to damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, and a tornado or two.

Coverage during the day today will be around 70% -- a little less than what we saw yesterday when everyone got in on the thunderstorms.

Then we’ll see a potential line of showers and storms this evening into tonight. This line will also be capable of producing strong to damaging wind gusts and large hail.

You are certainly not guaranteed to see damaging weather today, but most of us will at least see rain and storms at some point in time.

Once Thursday gets underway we’re in for a quiet and much cooler stretch of weather -- no severe weather for awhile! High temperatures will go from near 80° today to near 70° tomorrow to the 60s come Friday and Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny tomorrow, but turn partly cloudy to end the week and kick off the weekend.

A cool and breezy Saturday with more sunshine Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

It’s also going to be breezy every day through Saturday, which will make it feel chilly for this time of year come the end of the week.

Speaking of chilly...overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s both Friday night and Saturday night. That could lead to areas of frost in outlying and low-lying locations.

Rain and storms today into tonight, with additional showers possible early next week. (WSFA 12 News)

If cooler weather isn’t your thing, don’t worry! Warmer temperatures return for Sunday and next week with a small shower chance Monday night into Tuesday.

