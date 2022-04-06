Storms leave damage in south Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Now that Tuesday’s storms have passed, those dealing with damage are working to clear debris from their homes.

Damage reports have been coming in all day from across central and south Alabama. Assessments are underway in multiple counties, including Montgomery County.

Damage in the southern end of the county, near the Pike County line, showed trees uprooted near Highway 231. Power crews and Emergency Management Agency officials assessed damage in south Montgomery County along Highway 231, as well as Old Highway 94 and along Meriwether Trail.

Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton said they saw moderate damage to homes and a lot of damage to forestry and vegetation, plus downed power lines. She said they are collecting information to send to the National Weather Service.

“One thing that we want to make sure everybody understands - the sirens worked today. We do have a grid pattern, and just like Josh has said on the news, one lightning strike, whatever can take those out, have multiple missions and ways to get notified. Not everybody gets that alarm just because it’s in Montgomery County,” Thornton said.

She also said to be ready for severe weather and have multiple ways to get weather information. She also advised to have homeowners or renters insurance.

The storms on April 5, 2022 left damage in south Montgomery County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

