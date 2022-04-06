Advertise
Tuberville says he’ll vote against Jackson for Supreme Court

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville met with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week....
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville met with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Tuberville said he intends to vote no on Jackson's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court.(Source: Sen. Tommy Tuberville's Press Office)
By Liz Newton and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WSFA) - U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., says he intends to vote no on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Tuberville met with Jackson last week. He said it was important to meet with her.

“First, I want to note how important it was to me that I met with Judge Jackson one-on-one. I viewed it as my opportunity for Judge Jackson to hear directly from the people of Alabama - what they’re concerned about and what they think the proper role of government is,” Tuberville said in a statement. “We covered a lot of ground in our meeting last week, including a robust discussion about the protection of second amendment rights and the importance of following the rule of law. But I made it a point to ask her about her stance on crime and her record of sentencing criminals.”

The senator added Jackson’s answers to his questions were thoughtful but didn’t relieve his concerns about her sentencing record.

“So, I will vote ‘no’ on Judge Jackson’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court later this week,” Tuberville said.

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby announced on Friday that he cannot support Jackson’s nomination to the nation’s highest court.

Jackson is the first Black woman nominated for the Supreme Court. She will be the third Black justice and the sixth woman if confirmed.

Biden nominated Jackson for the nation’s highest court in February. If confirmed, she would take the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer. He announced in January that he would retire this summer after 28 years.

A vote in the Senate is expected later this week.

