Tuskegee woman advances to top 24 on ‘American Idol’

Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia auditions for 'American Idol'...
Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia auditions for 'American Idol' judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.(Eric McCandless | Source: ABC)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (WSFA) - A singer from Alabama is making a big impression on the “American Idol” stage. Kezia “Lady K” Istonia is heading to Hollywood after earning a spot on the ABC show’s top 24.

The 25-year-old wowed the judges with her rendition of Etta James’ “I’d Rather Go Blind.”

Not only were they taken by her vocals, she impressed them with her frankness of her life story. Lady K is originally from Montgomery and now lives in Tuskegee, the hometown of show judge Lionel Richie.

Richie was visibly impressed with her perseverance over her earlier hardships with poverty and homelessness.

The singer’s life struggles do even further. She was raised by a single mother and lost her brother to suicide. She said she has channeled this pain into her music, which host Luke Bryan called “tremendous and so honest.”

“American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest tweeted that Ryan Lady K’s “Showstopper Round” was done in front of their first live audience this season.

Lady K and her fellow top 24 winners got a big surprise with a trip to Disney Aulani in Hawaii for the next round of the competition.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

