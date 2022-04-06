Advertise
University of Alabama receives $360 million research award

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, announced NOAA has chosen the University of Alabama as a host for a new research venture.

This research venture establishes the Cooperative Institute for Research to Operations in Hydrology, which is headquartered at the Alabama Water Institute. The institute will include 28 academic institutions, non-profit organizations, and government and industry partners. The goal of this institute will be to improve NOAA’s actionable water resource information for forecasts, watches, warnings and related products.

NOAA chose the University of Alabama to host CIROH following a highly-competitive evaluation. The campus is home to the National Water Center, NOAA’s hub for U.S. water forecast operations, which supports research and collaboration efforts across federal water science and management agencies.

“I am thrilled that the University of Alabama has received this competitive award to facilitate a cutting-edge cooperative institute focused on hydrology,” said Sen. Shelby. “Additionally, NOAA’s efforts to create this innovative institute will, in turn, protect communities and promote wise investments across the nation through better water models, forecasts, and predictions.”

The selection of UA to host this effort includes an award of up to $360 million which would be distributed over the course of five years, with the potential for renewal for another five years.

Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere NOAA Administrator, said, “This program will train the next generation of scientists focused on addressing water issues and emergencies on all time scales, helping NOAA build a climate ready nation that is responsive and resilient in a changing world.”

