2 Alabama men arrested in connection to Panama City Beach riot

Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, of Wetumpka (L) and Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20, of Troy, (R) are...
Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, of Wetumpka (L) and Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20, of Troy, (R) are charged in connection to a Panama City Beach riot on March 26, 2022.(Source: Panama City Beach Police)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - Two Alabama men have been arrested and charged in connection to recent “unrest and criminal behavior,” according to the Panama City Beach Police Department.

Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20, of Troy, and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, of Wetumpka were arrested Thursday at their homes on warrants from the Panama City Beach Police Department for inciting or encouraging a riot on the weekend of March 26.

Police said the charges stemmed from several incidents of disorder and violence that occurred in Panama City Beach between March 25‐27, which ended in a shooting.

Panama City Beach police said law enforcement determined “Cooper and Glasper played a substantial role in promoting and influencing their followers to create this disorder with a propensity for violence.”

Cooper waived extradition and was transported to the Bay County Jail to await first appearance.

Glasper is currently being held at the Elmore County Jail pending extradition.

Additional investigations into criminal activity in Panama City Beach that happened the same weekend are ongoing, the police department said, and more charges and arrests are expected.

