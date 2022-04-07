Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Sgt. Nick Risner Act heads to Gov. Ivey’s desk

Nick Risner
Nick Risner(Sheffield Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - State senators amended the Sgt. Nick Risner Act on Thursday sending it back to the House. The bill received the final passage from the House Thursday afternoon and it will now head to Governor Ivey for a signature.

Senate Judiciary Committee approved the Sergeant Nick Risner Act by a 6-2 vote on Wednesday. The bill moves to the full Senate for approval.

The Sgt. Nick Risner Act would change Alabama’s “Good Time” law. This act would make it so that individuals convicted of killing someone could not be released on correctional incentive time.

“Nick Risner paid the ultimate sacrifice. He gave his life to protect his community, his family and the community has been through a lot because of this,” said bill sponsor, representative Philip Pettus. ”If my bill goes through no other officer, their family or community will have to go through the same thing they had to.”

This bill was proposed after Sgt. Nick Risner was killed in the line of duty during a chase in October 2021. His accused killer, Brian Martin, was released from prison after serving only three years of a 10-year sentence based on good time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Senn lives off Whiteman Field Road, just miles away from other areas of Elmore County...
Apparent tornado damages man’s home the same day his wife taken off life support
Dominique Goodson is accused of kidnapping her infant son.
Police: Mother accused of kidnapping Montgomery infant still sought
From the left, Keon Cain and Marty Morgan were sentenced to life in prison without parole on...
Defendants sentenced to life in 2017 Prattville barbershop killings
Montgomery weather sirens mistakenly went off Wednesday morning, waking residents who then...
Montgomery EMA apologizes, explains why weather sirens activated at 3:30 a.m.
FIRST ALERT 12
Strong storms overnight, cooler & drier to end the week

Latest News

Garth Brooks chats about his upcoming concert at Protective Stadium.
Garth Brooks talks upcoming Alabama performance
A lot of people have been more isolated during the pandemic. This can create both a challenging...
Family Sunshine Center discusses domestic violence, how to get help
MPS Board to vote and name new superintendent Friday
MPS Board to vote and name new superintendent Friday
Getting help to domestic violence victims
Getting help to domestic violence victims
Lawmakers pass 2 bills impacting transgender youth
Lawmakers pass 2 bills impacting transgender youth