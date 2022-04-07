Breezy, dry and much cooler

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A quiet, breezy and cooler pattern is settling in behind a departing cold front that brought us thunderstorms yesterday. That means no severe weather for awhile!

A breezy and sunny day ahead. (WSFA 12 News)

Clouds early this morning will give way to sunshine well before lunchtime. Highs will hit 70 degrees with breezy conditions forecast to be around through the day.

A cool start in the lower and middle 40s will give way to a below average afternoon to round out the workweek. Friday’s high will be in the mid-60s with some afternoon clouds in the mix. To make those 60s feel even cooler, it will be blustery all day long. Winds will be 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Saturday will be cooler and breezy with a few clouds. (WSFA 12 News)

The cooler weather continues heading into the weekend. Lows both Friday night and Saturday night will bottom out in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. This could lead to some patchy frost in rural and outlying areas. The afternoons will be much different this weekend...

Saturday’s highs will remain in the 60s with breezy conditions yet again, but Sunday is complete sunshine with highs back well into the 70s.

It will be breezy today, windy tomorrow and breezy Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Next week’s forecast is not set in stone with models differing on how much, if any, rain and storms we see Monday through Wednesday. For that reason, we’ve capped rain chances during that period at 20-30% for now. This will almost certainly change as we get closer and data becomes better.

Right now it looks like Tuesday and Wednesday could feature isolated showers and thunderstorms -- around 30% coverage. No washout is in the cards though. Higher rain chances arrive to end next week, but it’s too far away to talk any heavy rain or strong storm risks.

Low rain chances return next week. (WSFA 12 News)

We do know there will be a noticeable increase in cloud cover starting Monday. Expect more clouds than sun each day next week. We also know temperatures will top out in the mid-70s to lower 80s each afternoon.

