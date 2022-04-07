Advertise
I-85 SB near Shorter temporarily blocked after crash

A crash is causing delays on Interstate 85 southbound after a crash, Macon County officials say. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - Lanes of I-85 southbound in Macon County will be temporarily blocked after a crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to ALEA, the single-vehicle crash is located near the Shorter exit. Lanes will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and if possible, seek an alternate route.

The Shorter Volunteer Fire Department says the crash involves a straight truck.

Additional details on the crash are limited.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

