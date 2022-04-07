I-85 SB near Shorter temporarily blocked after crash

SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - Lanes of I-85 southbound in Macon County will be temporarily blocked after a crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to ALEA, the single-vehicle crash is located near the Shorter exit. Lanes will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and if possible, seek an alternate route.

The Shorter Volunteer Fire Department says the crash involves a straight truck.

I85 SB MP21. Single vehicle accident involving a straight truck. Right lane is blocked. Please take an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/oJJEM9S3Ql — ShorterFireRescue (@ShorterFD_PIO) April 7, 2022

Additional details on the crash are limited.

