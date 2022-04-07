Advertise
Former UA VP of Student Life’s solicitation charges dismissed

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Solicitation charges against former University of Alabama Vice President of Student Life Myron Pope have been dismissed.

Pope was arrested on charges of soliciting prostitution by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force in February. He later resigned after his arrest.

