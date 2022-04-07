Gov. Ivey signs state’s general fund budget into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the general fund budget into law on Thursday.

The $2.7 billion is the largest in the state’s history. This is the budget for all state agencies except for education, which has a separate budget.

Ivey said the budget was a testament to the state’s fiscally conservative approach.

“Thanks to the wise approach by the Legislature over the years in saving dollars and putting these funds to good use, during my time as your governor, we have not once used the word ‘proration’ or spent beyond our means. Here in Alabama, we are not only delivering tax cuts to Alabamians, we are passing balanced budgets, and I was proud to officially put my signature on our General Fund - the sixth consecutive balanced budget I’ve signed as governor,” Ivey said in a statement.

Ivey commended Rep. Clouse and Sen. Albritton for their leadership and the legislature’s hard work. Along with funding the general fund budget, the budget Ivey added will increase funding for state troopers and mental health.

“We are prepaying the General Fund obligations for the People’s Trust Act through at least 2028, fully funding the General Fund Budget Reserve Fund for the first time in history, ensuring we are increasing pay for hardworking folks like our state troopers and mental health workers, and we are making historic investments in programs that will make a difference not just today, but for years to come,” Ivey said.

