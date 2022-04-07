National Work Zone Awareness Week launches April 11-15

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation and states across the nation are teaming up to keep work zone workers and motorist safe. It is all part of the Work Zone Awareness Week that kicks off on Monday.

“I was going to write this down, but I felt God say no, speak from your heart,” said Stephanie Barber.

Stephanie Barber spoke of the heartbreak of losing her husband during a press conference Wednesday ahead of Work Zone Awareness Week.

“He was taken away from me, because somebody was distracted,” said Barber.

Thirty-three-year-old Brandon Barber was an Alabama Department Of Transportation worker who was killed August of 2021 while working along state Route 191.

“Our lives are changed, said Barber. “We just have to make sure we keep everybody safe. When people are out there on the roads, just put away the distractions because there’s no need for it. Wait until you get to your destination.”

That is the focus of National Work Zone Awareness Week.

“The time has come to act,” said Skip Powe, Principal Engineer with Smith Seckman Reid. “A change in driver behavior is needed. It’s an absolute must. We cannot stand by and continue to watch as we lose members of our work family because of total disregard for our for driver safety and work zones.”

According to recent data there were 2,349 work zone crashes in Alabama in 2021, including 17 fatalities and 420 crashes with injury. National statistics show that four out of every five of those killed are motorists. Although, when workers are present, workers are the most vulnerable to injury and death.

“Let’s work together to make sure that our work zones are safe for everyone, the workers that are working in those work zones, as well as the motorists who are traveling through those work zones,” said Matt Leverette with ALDOT.

ALDOT offers these tips for driving safely in work zones:

Drive alert. Don’t drive distracted by texting, eating or other activities that take your hands off the wheel. Look for highway workers, reduced speed limits and narrow driving lanes.

Slow down. Don’t drive beyond the posted speed limit through the work zone. Keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead of you.

Don’t tailgate. Watch for large trucks. Maintain a safe distance on all sides of your vehicle, so that you don’t clip a nearby vehicle and cause that vehicle to also crash into the work zone.

“It is also critical for motorists to exercise patience, and refrain from aggressive motor vehicle operation as traffic crashes can be catastrophic,” said Chief Michael McBrayer with ALEA.

The Alabama Legislature strengthened the construction zone law in 2021. Now, any moving traffic violation committed in a construction zone where workers are present will result in a $250 fine or double the regular fine, whichever amount is greater.

For more information on National Work Zone Awareness Week, visit https://www.nwzaw.org/. Join the national conversation using #NWZAW or locally using #DriveSafeAL.

