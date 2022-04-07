NWS confirms 14 tornadoes in Central AL from March 30-31

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Active. Repetitive. Stormy. Those words barely scratch the surface of how the weather has been over the last month in the Deep South. That most definitely includes Alabama.

One of the more active severe weather events we’ve seen happened last week, March 30-31. Alabama was one of many states to see tornadoes during that outbreak. On the 30th alone there were more than 100 tornado reports across eight states.

All tornado, damaging wind and large hail reports from March 30, 2022. (WSFA 12 News/NOAA)

Of the tornado reports, more than 30 came from Alabama. Since the event concluded, the National Weather Service has been out surveying those reports to determine how many reports were actually tornadoes. Once a tornado is confirmed, the NWS has to then figure out its strength, how long it was on the ground, how wide it was, and more.

As of April 7th the NWS has confirmed 21 tornadoes in Central and South Alabama across 15 counties. Some counties were hit by more than one tornado -- including Marengo, Perry, Shelby, and Tuscaloosa.

All tornadoes to touch down on March 30-31 within the coverage area of the National Weather Service in Birmingham. (WSFA 12 News/NWS)

The strongest of the tornadoes from this severe weather outbreak touched down in Marengo and Perry counties. An EF-2 struck the southwestern part of Marengo County and two separate EF-2 tornadoes impacted Perry County. The second tornado to touch down in Perry County also impacted Bibb and Shelby counties.

It may not seem that impressive, but an EF-2 tornado has wind speeds of 111-135 mph and is considered “strong” by the National Weather Service.

Tornadoes to touch down in Central Alabama on March 30-31, 2022. (WSFA 12 News)

Most of the paths from this event were short, but there were a couple that were on the ground for a longer duration.

The tornado that struck Nanafalia in southwestern Marengo County was on the ground for nearly 17 miles and the Perry-Bibb-Shelby tornado was on the ground for just shy of 30 miles.

Each of the others traveled for six miles or less before lifting.

Tornadoes to touch down in Central Alabama on March 30-31, 2022. (WSFA 12 News)

The widest -- or largest -- tornadoes were also the Nanafalia and Perry-Bibb-Shelby ones. The Nanafalia tornado had a maximum width of 1,350 yards, while the Perry-Bibb-Shelby tornado reached 880 yards wide at its peak.

The seven tornadoes not shown above occurred in Baldwin (2), Choctaw (1) and Mobile (4) counties. Each of those was rated EF-0 or EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

Fortunately nobody lost their lives in Alabama from this event. There were two injuries, though, from the tornado that moved from Perry County to Shelby County.

