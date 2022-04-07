Advertise
ALL CLEAR: Opelika High School lockdown lifted after threatening phone call

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika High School’s lockdown has been lifted after a threatening phone call was made early Thursday morning.

According to Opelika City Schools, the high school was on lockdown from 8:30 - 11:35 a.m.

Opelika police say all students and staff are safe. Officers will remain on campus for the remainder of the school day to ensure safety.

It is unknown at this time if there is a known suspect.

Stay with us as we gather more details.

