PANDA project to serve people with Alzheimer’s, Dementia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new project to provide more services to Alzheimer’s patients is underway at the Central Alabama Aging Consortium. It is called the “PANDA” project, which stands for Providing Alzheimer’s N Dementia Assistance.

The goal here is to reduce critical incidents like falls, hospitalizations, emergency room visits, and overall healthcare costs and allow people to remain in their homes by providing support and direct service interventions in Autauga, Elmore, and Montgomery Counties to People with Dementia, People with Intellectual Disabilities, and their caregivers.

New initiatives created by the program will include: “Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) FREE web-based and in-person training; AFA “Dementia Experience”; Dementia Education and Awareness Campaign; Evidenced-based care management protocols designed to support family members providing care to adults; Specialized legal assistance for individuals with IDD and their caregivers.

The Central Alabama Aging Consortium partners with several other local agencies to offer specific services, including Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program, Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, Capitol City Health & Rehab, Legal Services Alabama, People First Alabama, TCARE, and Trualta, Inc.

Services began in March of 2022 and include “individual person-centered support plans; regular home visits and telephone calls; one-on-one caregiver interventions and training; homemaker and respite; remote safety technologies; home modifications; and legal services.”

For more information about the PANDA project or services provided by CAAC, call (334) 240-4680.

