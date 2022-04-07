Advertise
Police: 2012 Florida murder victim may be buried in Pike County

Authorities believe the victim in a decade-old murder may be buried in Pike County.
Authorities believe the victim in a decade-old murder may be buried in Pike County.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities believe the victim in a decade-old murder may be buried in Pike County.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said Thursday that investigators were searching for the body of a teenage girl. Florida law enforcement believe she was murdered in St. Petersburg in 2012.

Thomas says the suspect apparently confessed to burying the body in Pike County near Highway 231 very near the Coffee County line. The sheriff said about 30 vehicles were in that area as part of the search Thursday.

Yoland Fernandez, a spokeswoman with the St. Petersburg Police Department, confirmed to our sister station, WWSB, that the victim is Morgan Martin. She disappeared in 2012 at the age of 17.

Jacobee Flowers pleaded guilty to Martin’s murder, Fernandez said.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

