Reward increased in 2021 Butler County double homicide case

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - More reward money is being offered to help solve the murders of Devante Ladalvin Section and Isiah Ryhem Maxwell.

The bodies of Section and Maxwell, both 28, were found in a burned vehicle in a field on Mt. Pisgah Road in Butler County on June 2, 2021. Investigators determined the two Conecuh County men had been murdered. Both were last seen alive the night before the vehicle was found.

No arrests have been made in the case. Authorities hope the increased reward of $12,500 will help bring in tips.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers was already offering $2,500 to be paid within 30 days of an arrest. Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation from the state for an additional $10,000 on March 29.

Anyone with information may call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 334-382-6521, or the CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

