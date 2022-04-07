Strong storms through tonight, cooler & drier to end the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Showers and storms have been widely hit-or-miss across the region today. We are now tracking a thin line of storms that has formed along a cold front.

FIRST ALERT 12 (WSFA 12 News)

That line of showers will move across the region through tonight, that is why a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is active until 9 PM for parts of the WSFA 12 News viewing area. Once the cold front exits the region, our severe threat will end and we will start drying out.

Clouds Thursday morning will give way to sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will reach around 70 degrees tomorrow along with west winds around 5 to 15 mph. Skies remain clear Thursday night and lows will fall into the lower 40s along with west winds around 5 to 10 mph.

FIRST ALERT 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs on the cooler than average side, only topping out into the 60s. Winds will be noticeable, out of the southwest around 5 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Friday night will be downright chilly. Lows will be back into the upper 30s to lower 40s, with breezy west winds around 5 to 10 mph and the gusts still around 20 mph.

Even with the sunshine expected Saturday, the afternoon highs will be well below normal for this time of the year. Highs will top out into the middle to lower 60s. Lows Saturday night will be into the 30s, with patchy frost possible for some the further north in Alabama you go.

FIRST ALERT 12 (WSFA 12 News)

The good news is that temperatures rebound on Sunday. Highs will be back into the 70s under sunny skies, lows will also hover into the upper 40s under mostly clear conditions.

While during the day on Monday is looking dry, the evening and overnight period we are tracking a few showers. Highs Monday will warm back into the upper 70s under sunny skies. Clouds build Monday night, rain chances return and lows will hover into the 50s.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, we are tracking mostly to partly cloudy conditions. Highs will be back around 80 degrees as we approach midweek and lows will also hover into the 50s and 60s.

FIRST ALERT 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Long range forecast models are indicating our next major cold front will roll into the region mid-to-late week for the upcoming week, this is something that we will watch closely over the next week.

FIRST ALERT 12 (WSFA 12 News)

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.